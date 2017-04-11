Don’t forget to file your taxes…correctly

Taxes are taxing even for professional tax preparers. As the April 18th tax deadline quickly approaches the South Carolina Department of Revenue asks that filers leave enough time to double check their own work as well as the work of professionals who do your taxes.

“You want to make sure you know what your preparer is filing that the numbers match up because only you know how much you made last year,” said Bonne Swingle spokesperson for the state revenue office.

Professional tax preparers are not immune to the stress of tax season and can make mistakes, sometimes intentionally so that they can boast big returns to their clients.

On Monday the enforcement branch of the state revenue office arrested a Cheraw man for fraudulently claiming credits and making up business expenses on the tax returns for 18 of clients taxes. John Clyde Goodwin III of Goodwin Tax Service fabricated $17,555 worth of deductions in business losses, dental expenses and donations to charity to criminally bolster the returns of his clients. Goodwin could face 5 years in prison and a $500 fine for each offense.

Swingle says the most common mistake people make on filing their taxes occurs when they forget to sign the last page. But Swingle warns people not to sign the tax return documents ahead of time even if a tax preparer asks you to sign a blank return.

If a taxpayer signs a blank return, “then the preparer can then put anything on that return and pocket however much of the refund they want to,” said Swingle. “So you want to make sure that you know what your preparer is filing.”

The deadline to pay taxes is next Tuesday April 18. For more about filing taxes and avoiding tax fraud visit the Department of Revenue.