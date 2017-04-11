Sen. Tim Scott says Senate had to change rules for Gorsuch nomination

New U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in Monday.

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott told South Carolina Radio Network that the GOP had to vote to change the rules for a Senate vote of Supreme Court justices to a simple majority the way Democrats voted for other presidential nominations. “This simply extended that process to the Supreme Court,” said Scott.

The so called nuclear option was voted upon by the GOP majority in the Senate to prevent the Democrats from filibustering Gorsuch’s nomination vote. Something the Democrats did when they were in the Senate majority for other presidential nominations. “Back in November of 2013 Harry Reid decided to use what they called the nuclear option to change the way we process nominations,” Scott said. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, at the time was the Senate Majority Leader.

Scott said most Democrats were not basing their votes on Gorsuch’s qualifications to sit on the bench. “Not because he wasn’t mainstream, not because he didn’t have an exceptional record, not because he wasn’t nearly a perfect candidate, but simply because of politics,” said Scott.

South Carolina’s other GOP U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, also voted in favor of Gorsuch’s nomination.