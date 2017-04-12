Greenville Health System opens newly expanded blood and marrow transplant unit

Greenville Health System (GHS) opened its newly expanded McCrary Blood and Marrow Transplant Unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital Tuesday. The new unit, which features eight large patient rooms, and amenities such as music therapy and a wellness suite, will allow more patients to receive life-saving cancer care closer to home.

Dr. Suzanne Fanning, medical director of the unit told South Carolina Radio Network they now can treat a wider array of people. “We are now able to take older patients who never had the ability to go through transplants before. We can take older patients through transplants because we can give them what is called reduced intensity,” said Fanning.

Blood and marrow transplantation is an aggressive therapy for patients with diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Some solid tumors, including advanced testicular cancer and other blood-borne diseases such as aplastic and sickle cell anemias, are also treated with this potentially curative therapy. In some cases, donor marrow cells are obtained from the donor’s pelvic bone. More commonly however, peripheral blood stem cells are obtained from a temporary catheter placed in the donor’s neck. The bone marrow transplants are frequently referred to as peripheral blood stem cell transplants.

The Greenville facility is the second one in South Carolina, the other is at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. “From a geographic standpoint there’s no competition with MUSC. We’re at polar opposites of the state,” Fanning said.

The $2 million expansion was made possible by an outpouring of community support, including a seed gift from Bill and Esta McCrary, for whom the unit is named.