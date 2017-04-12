Newly released documents reveal Dylann Roof wanted to be a hero in a white-supremacist America

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof wanted his lawyers in his federal trial to keep issues of his mental health out of the proceedings because he wanted to be a hero in a future white-supremacist America that he had envisioned.

According to The State newspaper the information was contained in documents that were released Tuesday. The files also revealed that stated that Roof has a “delusional belief system that he will never be executed because white supremacists will rescue him from prison in the future.”

The records were made public Tuesday for the first time. They were released a day after Roof pleaded guilty in state court and received nine life sentences for his nine victims.

The newspaper reports that files reveal nasty fights between Roof and his defense team before and during the federal trial. They also point out an irony: Roof deliberately “sabotaged” efforts by nationally known capital punishment lawyers who were working to save his life.

In January a federal jury gave the 23 year-old Roof a self-avowed white supremacist a death sentence for the June 2015 hate crime killings of nine African-Americans at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. Roof killed them during a Bible study in hopes of starting a race war.