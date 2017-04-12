South Carolina Radio Network

You are here: Home / News / Featured / Pearl Harbor level cyber attack worries Sen. Graham

Pearl Harbor level cyber attack worries Sen. Graham

By

The common instruments of war are well known to Sen. Lindsey Graham but they are not his greatest fear. On Tuesday, the senior Senator spoke at a cyber security conference in Columbia and said the biggest threat to our nation’s security is a cyber attack.

South Carolina Network photo.

“What I worry about most is not another 9/11 but a cyber-Pearl Harbor,” said Graham.

Graham plans to propose legislation after the Easter recess that will bolster the nation’s cyber security infrastructure. The legislation Graham intends to propose will give banks and other large corporations incentives to upgrade their cyber-security protection. The senior senator plans to offer large corporations who improve their cyber capabilities, “legal liability in the case of a major cyber attack against the county.”

Graham believes that there is a big gap between ability of our nation’s laws to deter an attack and the capabilities of foreign enemies trying to compromise U.S. computer systems.
“It’s not as bad as horses and buggies and cars…but it is pretty close,” said Graham.
The conventional strength of the United States’ military deterred Russia from engaging in combat during the Cold War, said Graham, but right now the cyber capabilities of smaller nations rival that of the United States. To illustrate the point Graham pointed the North Korea cyber attack on Sony saying,  “when it comes to cyber the enemies of this nation almost have parity and if we don’t up our game we are going to pay a great price.” 
Russia’s attack on the Democratic Party during the election also irked Graham.
“What Russia did on our election was a cyber attack that I think was tantamount to an act of war.”
To prevent future cyber attacks Graham intends to ask the Senate to establish military combat type rules of engagement for cyber attacks so that the nation’s military leaders can better navigate their options when dealing with one.

Print pagePDF pageEmail page