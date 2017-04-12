South Carolina state rep. under consideration for ambassadorship

A South Carolina state representative is under consideration by the Trump Administration for an ambassadorship.

The State newspaper reports that State Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Beaufort, a real estate developer told them that he is being considered by the Trump Administration as ambassador to the Bahamas.

The Republican told the newspaper Wednesday that he has spent a lot of time in the Bahamas and that he thinks it would be a great opportunity.

Herbkersman was one of South Carolina’s first elected office holders to support Trump during the primary. Herbkersman spoke in support of Trump at Lowcountry GOP events and helping to raise money for his campaign during the primary.

Three days before the South Carolina Republican primary last year Herbkersman moderated a Sun City town hall with Trump.

If Herbkersman is nominated and confirmed, he would be the third elected South Carolinian to join the Trump Administration.

Former governor Nikki Haley is the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Congressman Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, left the House to become Trump’s budget director.

Herbkersman is familiar with the country. He has sold real estate there for nearly thirty years and still owns three residential lots there.

U.S. ambassadors are paid between $124,406 and $187,000 a year.