Abbeville schools could save $80 million a year by merging districts

South Carolina school buildings need repairs but the General Assembly is struggling to find out how to pay for it.

However a recent survey indicated big savings for rural school districts if they pool resources. A report from the Department of Education showed that Abbeville school district could save between $35 – $80 million dollars if the 32 plaintiff schools from the Abbeville County School District v. State of South Carolina lawsuit consolidated into a single district.

Ryan Brown with the Dept of Education says most of the potential savings come from an increased purchasing power as a result of consolidation.

“If you were to go buy 100 laptops you would get one price but if you were to go buy 1000 laptops you would get a much better deal because you are buying in bulk,” explains Brown.

But by merging into a larger district some schools might feel their local communities might get overrun over by bureaucratic decision-making. Brown says small communities might want to hold on to their established ways but several of these rural schools struggle to offer students the same education choices that more urban areas receive. If those rural schools continue to see decreasing attendance, “then they really do need to be thinking about consolidating with a nearby district to expand the choices and opportunities for those students.”

The considerable amount of savings that the survey found isn’t all that surprising to Brown as rural schools have needed help for some time.

“We’ve known for some time that this needed to be happening,” said Brown who added that the survey, “gives the public and the General Assembly some information to make some better informed decisions.”

The Department of Education will continue to investigate other districts to see if consolidation would benefit other regions. The General Assembly called for the study to decide whether or not to use taxpayer dollars to fix schools across the state. To fix schools across the state the House proposes spending $100 million while the Senate proposes spending $46 million.