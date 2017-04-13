Could be another year before Cypress Gardens reopens

More than 18 months after the damaging historic rains of October 2015 Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner, the former rice plantation remains closed still awaiting repairs from damage.

Berkeley County Spokeswoman Hannah Moseley told South Carolina Radio Network that the park suffered major damage from water. “The chunk of the damage was all from the flooding. Which there was about five feet of water above ground level,” said Moseley.

Nearly all of the structures on campus were destroyed or heavily damaged. “Most of the buildings are currently not usable and it will take extensive renovation. Some are substantially damaged and they actually have to be demolished,” Moseley said.

Moseley said that as they make restorations they are also making the park better. “With this work we’re not only looking to repair Cypress Gardens, but we’re working to improve Cypress Gardens,” Mosley said.

They are looking to add three new buildings to the gardens, including an environmental education center, visitor’s center and conference center. Cypress Gardens has been operated by Berkeley County since 1996.

Even with repairs and improvements underway it will still be a while before the park can be reopened. “Hoping to have the gardens reopened by the spring or summer of 2018. Berkeley County has moved forward with a lot of aspects of the project that are under our control. And then we are also working with FEMA to repair much of the other damage,” said Mosley.