Feds lift Medicare contract termination with Greenville Health System

The Greenville News is reporting that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has lifted its threat to end its $500 million contract with Greenville Memorial after an audit that says it’s now in compliance with policies and procedures.

CMS issued a statement indicating that inspections are still being done as it and the State Survey Agency cooperate to ensure patient safety.

“It is important to keep in mind that most hospitals take the necessary steps to correct deficiencies prior to termination,” the statement read.

The hospital came under inspection after the March 6 death of a patient at Memorial’s ER. That led to a federal safety review which exposed deficiencies in care.

Four contracted security guards improperly restrained patient Donald Keith Smith during an altercation by placing him face down on a stretcher in four-point restraints, that’s according to the audit. That led CMS to end its contract with Memorial if corrections weren’t made.