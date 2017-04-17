New organization pushes legislators to end gerrymandering of Statehouse districts

A new effort launched this week will push state legislators to end the practice of “gerrymandering” in South Carolina House and Senate districts.

A former House Democratic political operative said his new “Fair Lines for South Carolina” project is an attempt to end the practice of legislators controlling how legislative districts are drawn. Tyler Jones said lawmakers will often draw districts in contorted shapes to stack them with “safe” Republican or Democratic communities and ensure no realistic challenge from the opposing party.

Jones said he worries decades of gerrymandering have resulted in few truly competitive general elections, with an incumbent’s only challenge coming from within his or her own party. He said his own time working in the House Democratic Caucus convinced him legislators often have no incentive to work together because their heavily gerrymandered districts would not reelect them if they did not stick to principled party positions.

“They can avoid general elections,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “Republicans don’t have to worry about talking to Democrats and Democrats don’t have to worry about talking to Republicans.”

Jones said the loose group will use mail, social media or phone calls to poll each South Carolina legislator to gauge support on changing state law so an independent commission could draw the districts instead. A similar proposal is currently being pushed by Democratic State Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, and State Rep. Laurie Funderburk, D-Camden.

Some lawmakers in both parties have offered support for the idea. In addition to Setzler and Funderburk, State Rep. Neal Collins, R-Easley, responded on Facebook. “You can put me down as I agree gerrymandering is an issue,” but added he would only support the idea if the commission operated outside of any legislative influence. “Devil is what is the alternative. If just a controlled commission, then no. If somehow truly independent with parameters of trying to keep communities together, then yes.”

“An independent commission is fine with me,” State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, tweeted.

But many Republicans, particularly in leadership, are skeptical of a proposal that would almost certainly open the door for more Democratic candidates to successfully challenge GOP incumbents.

“Excuse me if I find this effort incredibly hypocritical when it’s being led by a Senator (Setzler) who would have been out of office years ago had he not been the key player in gerrymandering SC Senate lines,” Republican political consultant Wesley Donehue posted.

Jones said the group’s website will track lawmakers’ response in real time to show if a legislators supports, opposes or will not commit to an independent panel.