Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Charleston to help unveil a new statue in honor of longtime U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings.

— A Lexington County native and former Gamecock running back has been sentenced on drug charges.

— A state correctional officer who was stabbed in a prison riot this weekend remains in the hospital a day later.

— Pollen counts are forecast to be high. So what’s an allergy sufferer to do?