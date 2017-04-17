McGill says surgery delayed him from filing required campaign report for governor

Former South Carolina lieutenant governor and GOP gubernatorial candidate Yancey McGill apologized for being quiet last week when candidates for next year’s governor’s race were required to file their campaign disclosure reports for the first quarter of this year.

McGill told The Charleston Post and Courier he is recovering from an April 10 surgery on his eyelids. He said he still has stitches and had to cancel some campaign stops because of the surgery. Despite the delay, McGill insisted he was aware of last week’s deadline before he had the surgery. His campaign filed it late.

Once the report was filed, it showed that McGill raised less money during the first quarter of this year than the other two declared candidates for the GOP nomination. According to the newspaper, McGill has raised $57,500 in the first three months of this year compared to $960,000 for Gov. Henry McMaster and $700,000 for former state public health director Catherine Templeton.

McGill filed his campaign financial disclosure report late four days after the deadline and a day before he would have faced a $100 per-day fine.

The newspaper reports McGill did not return its calls for a week.

Campaign workers for McGill were referring calls to McGill or to another campaign employee who said that she could not talk to reporters