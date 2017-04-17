Three officers injured in ‘disturbance’ at Kershaw prison

Three officers required medical attention after an incident at a state prison outside Kershaw on Sunday, according to an agency spokeswoman.

The Department of Corrections said the “disturbance” at Kershaw Correctional Institution occurred in the prison’s Oak Unit B Wing, according to WBTV-TV.

The spokeswoman said one of the officers suffered stab wounds during the disturbance, which began around 3 p.m. Department of Corrections emergency response teams were able to reassert control about four hours later and inmates were all back in their cells. No other details were offered beyond statements that Sunday’s incident was not a hostage situation and there was no threat to public safety.

Kershaw is a medium-security state facility located in Lancaster County.

The injuries happened little more than a week after four inmates were strangled at a Columbia prison. Department of Corrections investigators have charged two inmates with luring the victims and killing them at the Kirkland Correctional Institution.