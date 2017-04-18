Darla Moore School of Business tax expert has some tips for last minute tax filers

Tuesday is the deadline to file income tax returns. But fear not, procrastinators!

University of South Carolina accounting professor Donna Schmitt told South Carolina Radio Network there is still one last option for those who waited too long to file. “One thing I would say is that if you haven’t filed and you feel like you don’t have time to get it all together is file an extension,” she said,

Schmitt said filers can file an extension with tax software or go to IRS.GOV and download an extension application. “Download the form and fill it out,” she said. “It’s super easy. It tells you where to mail it in. You just have to mail it in.”

Filing for an extension will give individuals more time without racking up penalties. “Most people are due a refund anyway and so if you file an extension you can have the same stress October 17 that you are having today,” said Schmitt. “It’s better to file an extension than to rush and try do your taxes and miss something or do something wrong.”

If you are a last minute filer, you can expect the post office will probably be busy. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding taxpayers dropping off their returns at their local post office to first check the last pickup time at the collection boxes to ensure their return will be stamped with that April 18 postmark.