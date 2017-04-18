Columbia to host men’s college basketball tournament games after 49-year gap

The NCAA men’s basketball tournement will return to South Carolina in two years.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the first and second round of the men’s basketball championship will be held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia for the 2019 season and at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for the 2022 season. Bon Secours last month hosted the first postseason men’s tournament games for any South Carolina city since the NCAA announced it would not allow events to be held in the state until the Confederate battle flag was removed from the Statehouse grounds.

Colonial Life, which hosts the University of South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams, will be one of eight sites to host the first and second rounds of the 2019 tournament. Six games will be played at the site on March 22 and 24. USC serving as the host university for the site. Columbia has not hosted an NCAA tournament game since 1970, when the NCAA used a different format than the popular “March Madness”-bracket tournament played now.

“We are indeed the new Southern hotspot and also the home of college basketball,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at a press conference formally announcing the plans. “What a way to cap off the most fantastic year in the basketball history of the state’s flagship university.”

Officials hope the city will benefit from an economic boost as a result of hosting two rounds of the NCAA championship. Columbia has not hosted NCAA basketball tournament

“We’ve come up with $10.5-$10.6 million of overall economic impact,” Columbia Regional Sports Council Director Scott Powers said. “We are talking about the possibility of over 10,000 hotel room nights being generated.”

If the USC men’s basketball team makes the tournament in 2019, it will not be able to play in Columbia and would be sent to another site for the first and second rounds. If the USC women’s team is selected as one of the top 16 seeds that year, it will not be allowed to host the first and second rounds. But USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner plans to submit a waiver that will allow the Gamecocks to host outside of the 50-mile radius.

“Those conversations and those plans will be underway,” Tanner said. “Keep in mind that it’s merit-based with the women, so there’s no guarantee. As a former coach, I never want to get out too far on that. Should we be in a position, we will do everything we can to host at another locale.”

The NCAA also announced Myrtle Beach will host a men’s golf regional in 2019 at the TPC Myrtle Beach course and Clemson will host a 2020 regional at the Cliffs at Keowee Falls course. Winthrop University and Rock Hill will host a 2018 men’s and women’s cross country regional while the Citadel and Charleston will host the 2018 national championships for men’s and women’s rifle teams.