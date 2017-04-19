Greenville County deputies won’t be charged for shooting armed man who refused to exit stolen car

An Upstate prosecutor said Tuesday that Greenville County deputies will not be charged for shooting and killing a man who refused to get out of a car with a stolen tag when they confronted him at a motel earlier this year.

13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins told reporters hotel security camera footage showed 37-year-old Jason Mendez refused to follow deputies’ orders during the Feb. 11 stop. Dashcam audio made public Tuesday showed the officers surrounding the car and repeatedly telling Mendez and his passenger Kristen Clark to “get out of the car” and “put your hands on the dashboard.”

Eventually, the deputies broke the driver’s side window. On the newly-released audio, Mendez is heard yelling, “Hey man, chill!” as officers struggled to pull him out of the car. Ten seconds after the window breaks, one deputy is heard yelling, “He’s got a gun! Gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!” and four gunshots are heard.

AUDIO: The moment Greenville County deputies confront and shoot Mendez (2:06)

“There’s no way we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any of the officers involved in this shooting could be found guilty of any criminal violation,” Wilkins said. He said three different deputies testified seeing the gun before Mendez was shot. The solicitor said a stolen gun later found on the scene had Mendez’s DNA. An autopsy later found Mendez had a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.

Mendez’s family and activist Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together said police escalated the situation, noting an officer yelled “I’ll break you, homie,” when the suspect refused to get out of the car. “What I see is that this escalated in less than minute and this man being shot and killed,” Wilson said, standing next to Mendez’s mother Kathy. He pledged the family would do its own independent investigation.

Wilkins said he could not comment if the officers behaved appropriately, only that he did not think their actions were criminal. “They had the legal right to do what they did and that’s what I’m basing my analysis on,” he told reporters. “From a policy and procedure perspective, that’s a conversation for another day.”

Mendez was a felon with 32 previous convictions. The lengthy record barred him from legally owning a gun, although officers did not know his identity at the time of the shooting.

The security footage showed the Greenville County deputies attempted first aid after pulling the unresponsive Mendez out of the car.