SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Senators spent Wednesday debating whether a proposed 12 cents per-gallon gas tax increase should be offset with income tax cuts elsewhere.

— A middle school teacher in Hemingway has been charged after he was accused of slapping a student.

— An Upstate prosecutor said Greenville County deputies will not be charged for shooting and killing a man who refused to get out of a stolen car.

— The Horry County Council has advanced a tax plan they hope could eventually help pay for the construction of Interstate 73.