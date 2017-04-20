Bill in South Carolina House would limit utilities raising prices to fund plant construction

Proposed legislation in the South Carolina House would limit utility companies in how they are allowed to pay for power plant construction projects.

According to the Aiken Standard the proposal would prevent the companies from increasing residential electric rates to pay for projects.

The bill makes changes to the state’s Base Load Review Act (BLRA) which allows utilities to increase rates to pay for new power plants that are uncompleted, under construction, are not completed and not generating electric.

Under the BLRA SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) hiked electric rates nine times since 2008 to help pay for the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Facility in Fairfield County.

The newspaper reports that the bill doesn’t affect V.C. Summer current construction underway, but if approved it would apply to future power plant projects.

SCE&G’s increases help continue construction of two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer. Where construction is at $2.5 billion over budget and only 34 percent complete.

The Westinghouse Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has raised concern among residential customers and consumer advocacy groups that SCE&G will want another rate increase.