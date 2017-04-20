McMaster pushes agencies to use ‘Four-Way Rotary’ test for new regulations

Gov. Henry McMaster wants his Cabinet agencies to go through a four-step process known as the “Rotary” test for any new regulations they propose.

The process — which applies to the 16 agencies McMaster controls as governor — would require agencies to only push regulations in response to “fact-based” needs, fair to all involved and not an “unnecessary burden,” beneficial to all South Carolinians and which build “goodwill among businesses and communities.”

“We want to reduce those regulations as much as we can to see that new ones promulgated go only as far as they need to, that they are limited in scope and purpose,” McMaster told reporters in a press briefing announcing the order. “If that scope and purpose becomes unnecessary, then it should be repealed.”

McMaster is following his predecessor Gov. Nikki Haley’s 2013 order, which created a task force to review the state’s regulations and recommend reducing or eliminating outdated or unnecessary legislation. McMaster’s order also requires agencies submit a letter to the Governor’s Office in keeping with a state law requiring agencies review regulations every five years to eliminate any that are outdated.

The governor did not give any specific examples of current regulations he considers “unnecessary.” But he said the overall idea is to improve the state’s business climate.

McMaster’s order only covers Cabinet agencies. It includes the business-centric Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation; Department of Insurance, Department of Social Services and the Department of Employment and Workforce, among others. It does not include independent agencies such as the Department of Health and Environmental Control, Department of Disabilities and Special Needs or Department of Transportation.