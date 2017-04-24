Plaques will recognize slavery role in University of South Carolina’s early years

New plaques acknowledging the part that slavery played in the University of South Carolina’s early years will be placed somewhere in the school’s Horseshoe area, school officials revealed last week.

USC’s trustees on Friday approved the marker signage. This comes 17 months after a group of mainly black students demanded the university do more to support diversity.

According to The State newspaper, University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said the work to put the plaques in place began before the group of students marched on campus in November 2015 and called for the markers, among other changes they petitioned. The university’s board of trustees approved the project Friday without discussion.

At the time of slavery, the school was called South Carolina College. Faculty owned a number of slaves while some were hired from other owners to do work on campus or work on construction.

The slaves cooked and served meals to students and faculty and lived in quarters on campus, including one that still stands behind the president’s house.

The university has not said exactly where the plaques will be placed or how much they will cost.