Roads bill before South Carolina Senate this week

The South Carolina Senate returns to sesion Tuesday and the roads bill will most likely be the main topic of discussion when it does.

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts told South Carolina Radio Network his business organization believes the Senate needs to do more than debate. “We’re still hopeful that they’re going to come together and senators can reach a compromise that advances the bill back over to the House,” Pitts said.

Pitts said the SC Chamber supports the roads bill in the Senate even though it would raise the gas tax by two cents per-gallon each year for an eventual 12 cent increase after six years. “The business community would love to pay less in taxes, but ultimately we’re looking for the roads to be fixed,” Pitts said. “And that’s first and foremost what they (senators) need to address.”

The House has already passed its own version of the bill with broad bipartisan support which would increase the tax by an eventual 10 cents per-gallon after five years and include reforms to reduce legislative influence at the state Department of Transportation. “(The House bill had) the more than two thirds needed to override any veto. I guess we expect the Senate to work together to come up with a compromise that can get that sort of support as well.”

The raising of the gas tax is the sticking problem for many Senate Republicans, who say they will not support an increase without an offsetting income or property tax decrease. Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he would veto any roads bill that came to him with a gas tax increase.