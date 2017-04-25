Gov. McMaster signs pension fix, increasing amount state must pay into system by 64 percent

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday signed legislation that will have public employees pay a bit more — and state agencies a lot more — in an effort to shore up South Carolina’s struggling retirement system.

McMaster waited until the Tuesday deadline to sign the compromise agreed upon by the House and Senate earlier this year. If the governor had not acted by the end of the day, it would have become law without his signature. Some conservative groups — particularly the Club for Growth — had pushed him to veto the bill amid concerns it would cost the state and various municipalities, colleges or agencies more than $827 million over the next six years.

The governor said it would cost taxpayers to reduce an estimated $21 billion gap between what the state has promised future retirees and what it expects to earn through investment returns.

“Unfortunately, the only means available today to immediately begin reducing the State’s unfunded liability is to increase employee and employer contributions,” the governor wrote in a signing statement.

The law would slightly increase employee retirement contributions from the current 8.66 percent to 9.00 percent and cap it there. But their taxpayer-supported employers will gradually pay more each year until they eventually face a 64 percent increase, from the current 11.56 percent to 18.56 percent by 2023.

McMaster blamed the $21 billion liability on poor investment performance since the 2008 recession, too-lenient retirement eligibility standards until 2012 and continued cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). He said he was disappointed lawmakers did not take steps towards transitioning to a “defined contributions” plan, such as a 401(k).

“Defined benefit pension plans are now virtually extinct in corporate America,” McMaster’s statement said. “This is because they are unsustainable, expensive and require constant infusions of capital to remain afloat.”

House and Senate leaders have pledged to look for a long-term alternative that could eventually include switching over to defined contributions. The Senate’s initial proposal approved last month included a deadline for the transition to occur. However, House members took out the language, pledging to take it up in a separate proposal next year once the pension fund itself is stabilized.

“We put a lot of time and effort into this to make sure it was something that was going to pass,” he said.

But conservative groups insist lawmakers have no incentive to fix the system now that funding is in place. Club for Growth SC Chairman Dave Ellison said the legislature should have reformed the system first before dedicating the money, not the reverse. “Once again, legislators in Columbia are raiding the pockets of hardworking South Carolinians,” he said in an email. “Our elected officials are throwing good money after bad and promising reform later. But in Columbia, later means never.”

However Public Employee Benefits Authority chairman John Sowards said the liabilities needed to be settled before any talk of reform, since it involves money already promised to future retirees. “$21 billion is a very big number… it’s almost three times our General Fund budget,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “And this number has been continuing to grow and continuing to escalate. If nothing had been done here to address this in a fairly short period of time, the contribution levels would have been so astronomically high.”