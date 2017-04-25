Medical marijuana supporters in South Carolina will have to wait another year for legislation

Supporters of legislation to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina will likely have to wait at least another year for a bill that would allow the plant’s use for medicinal purposes.

The State newspaper reports a group which advocates for medical marijuana use, Compassionate SC, said the effort to legalize medical marijuana in the state did make some progress this year, but acknowledged that its passage is extremely unlikely with less than nine days remaining in the session.

Lead medical marijuana advocate in the Senate State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said change in South Carolina will not happen overnight and that changing attitudes will take some time. Davis said advances for its approval did happen in the 2017 session thanks to testimony from medical experts and patients.

Supporters have run into opposition from legislators allied with law enforcement and others who are worried about the potential non-medical impact. State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel has opposed marijuana’s use for medicinal reasons, saying it’s hard to track where the drug goes once it is in the hands of any customers. Supporters say the black market drug trade already exists regardless of a medical exception.

According to the newspaper, the next step for legislators would be to establish guidelines for any marijuana dispensing once the law is approved.