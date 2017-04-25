Statehouse Roundup: House committee calls for public safety director to step down

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

Gov. Henry McMaster appears to still be backing Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Leroy Smith, despite a state Houses committee’s report highly critical of his leadership of the law enforcement agency.

WSPA-TV reports the House Legislative Oversight Subcommittee issued its report last Friday, arguing Smith has mismanaged the agency responsible for the Highway Patrol, Transport Police, and Statehouse security. The report claims strict discipline and low morale have contributed to struggles hiring and retaining troopers in the agency.

“We firmly believe major changes are needed in management personnel and agency policy to reverse this downward spiral,” subcommittee members wrote in the report.

But Gov. McMaster’s spokesman said Monday in an email, “The governor appreciates the committee’s recommendations and its hard work on this report. As is the case with any legislative report, our office will thoroughly review the recommendations with Director Smith.”

House members have been critical of Smith for more than a year, saying the morale troubles have led to fewer traffic citations and an increase in road fatalities. Legislators voted to eliminate his salary in the House version of the budget, but senators put the money back in their version.

Director Smith did not acknowledge legislative calls for his removal in his own written response, only noting that DPS has reviewed the final report as part of a “common goal” to make South Carolina a safer place.

— The chairman of a new state House study committee formed on Monday said he thinks the South Carolina government should become more involved in “quite a few places” to combat what he calls an opioid drug overdose “epidemic.” State Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, was announced Monday as chairman of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee. Bedingfield has made drug education and addiction help a personal priority since his oldest son Josh died from an overdose after taking fentanyl in March 2016.

— A political consulting firm linked to a Statehouse corruption investigation received nearly $500,000 in payments from the University of South Carolina, according to The State newspaper. The report said the $491,000 in fees came as part of the school’s bid for a new $80 million law school and for help on a proposal in the legislature that would scale back state regulations for colleges. However, the records explicitly state USC’s contract did not pay Richard Quinn & Associates to lobby for the university at federal, state or local levels. An indictment of State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, released last month accused him of laundering campaign money in payments through the RQA firm. Quinn himself has not been charged with any wrongdoing at this time.

— When the South Carolina Senate returns to session Tuesday, the roads bill will most likely be the main topic of discussion. Watch SC Radio Network’s Matt Long break down the upcoming debate in the latest Statehouse Minute video.