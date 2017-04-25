University of South Carolina marketing class works on initiatives for SC Department of Commerce

A senior marketing class at the University of South Carolina spent the spring semester developing marketing plans for two South Carolina Department of Commerce recycling campaigns.

Jeff Rehling teaches the Darla Moore School of Business class. He told South Carolina Radio Network his students worked on the “Don’t Waste Food” and “Plastic Bottles Mean Jobs” campaigns.

“There’s a win here for our client, in this case the South Carolina Department of Commerce, tackling a couple of really important initiatives that can have a great impact on the state of South Carolina,” Rehling said.

The Don’t Waste Food initiative is part of a national effort to reduce food waste. According to Commerce Department data, 21 percent of the nation’s waste is food dumped in landfills, while 3 in 7 people in SC don’t know where their next meal will come from. With the goal of feeding South Carolinians and not landfills, student marketing strategies encourage better consumer food buying, composting and donating.

Plastic Bottles Means Jobs is a North Carolina and South Carolina collaboration to increase plastic bottle recycling. Nearly 70 percent of bottles end in landfills, according to the agency, and South Carolina currently does not produce enough recycled bottles to meet the demand of companies which buy plastic to make other products. As a result, companies often turn to South Carolina. With the goal of having South Carolina residents recycle two plastic bottles per person per week, student marketing strategies will focus on the creation of jobs in South Carolina rather than environmental benefits only.

Rehling said not only did the students provide a service for a state agency, they also gained valuable hands-on experience. “So we’ve gotten terrific response form the students as well in terms of how much they learned,” Rehling said. “Here’s another example of a great state partnership between the state university of South Carolina as well as the state Department of Commerce.”