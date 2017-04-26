Statehouse Roundup: Debate continues in South Carolina Senate on roads bill

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

Debate dragged on in the state Senate on a roads bill Tuesday.

Senators considered almost 30 amendments in a marathon session that lasted past 10 p.m., ultimately agreeing to add tax credits to the measure.

Some Republicans oppose sending more money to the Transportation Department before its oversight is changed. Others joined Democrats in backing State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, who pushed for an income-tax cut to help offset the bill’s proposed 12 cents per-gallon gas tax increase.

“It ensures that we adequately fund the Department of Transportation in a manner that takes into consideration the economic conditions of all South Carolinians with a fair plan,” Grooms said on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

But State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he would be in favor of a gas tax increase if the operations of the Department of Transportation are reformed and put into the governor’s Cabinet. “I am blaming the system that we the legislature put into place, I am blaming us,” said Davis Tuesday.

Davis said that overhauling the department would save money and end corruption at the roads agency. “This idea of restructuring, this idea of accountability to the governor means things in terms or real dollars, it means things in terms of conflict of interest,” said Davis.

Ultimately, a coalition of Republicans and all Senate Democrats backed Grooms and rejected making SCDOT a Cabinet agency. The proposed tax-credit plan which was backed by senators offers tax credits along with a “safety rebate” that lets taxpayers claim a credit to cover any extra gas prices or car repais they make under the higher gas tax..

The Senate roads bill would raise the gas tax two cents a year for six years with the money going to road improvements and maintenance.

Time is running out for the Senate to pass any roads legislation with only less than nine days left in the regular session.

— Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday signed legislation that will have public employees pay a bit more — and state agencies a lot more — in an effort to shore up South Carolina’s struggling retirement system. McMaster waited until the Tuesday deadline to sign the compromise agreed upon by the House and Senate earlier this year. If the governor had not acted by the end of the day, it would have become law without his signature. Some conservative groups had pushed him to veto the bill amid concerns it would cost the state and various municipalities, colleges or agencies more than $827 million over the next six years.

— The third time was the charm for Powdersville businessman Richard Cash, who won the Republican Party runoff to the state Senate on Tuesday. Cash had previously run unsuccessfully for Congress in 2010 and for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2014. Cash defeated former Pendleton mayor Carol Burdette with 54 percent of the vote to Burdette’s 46 percent. Since there are no Democratic candidates running for the seat, Cash will almost certainly win election next month to the seat once held by now-Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant.

— State Law Enforcement Division agents have cleared a Fairfield County senator, saying they will not file charges in response to 23-year-old accusations that surfaced little more than a month before last year’s election. The State newspaper was the first media outlet to report on the decision. In 2016, then-candidate Mike Fanning was accused of inappropriately touching a teen during his time as Hampton County teacher in the early 1990s. The SLED report notes insufficient evidence to charge Fanning with a crime.

— Still wearing a basketball net around her throat, University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley celebrated her team’s national championship with an address to members of the House and Senate. During her joint address Tuesday, Staley thanked lawmakers for taking the Confederate battle flag off the Statehouse grounds during the aftermath of the Emanuel AME Church shootings. In addition to the symbolism for an African-American coach and her mostly black team, Staley said the removal also ended a NCAA boycott of postseason sporting events in South Carolina, whih Staley said helped create a friendly atmosphere when her squad played at the SEC tournament in Greenville.

— Supporters of legislation to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina will likely have to wait at least another year for a bill that would allow the plant’s use for medicinal purposes. The State newspaper reports medical marijuana advocacy group Compassionate SC said the effort to legalize medical marijuana in the state did make some progress this year, but acknowledged that its passage is extremely unlikely with only eight days remaining in the session.