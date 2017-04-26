Powdersville businessman wins SC Senate runoff after unsuccessful runs for Congress, U.S. Senate

The third time was the charm for Powdersville businessman Richard Cash, who won the Republican Party runoff to the state Senate on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone who made a great victory possible,” he posted on Facebook after winning the nomination. Since there are no Democratic candidates running for the seat, Cash will almost certainly win the general election next month for the Senate seat once held by now-Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant.

Cash previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2010 and for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2014. He focused on a more local level this year to win his first elected office, defeating former Pendleton mayor Carol Burdette with 54 percent of the vote to Burdette’s 46 percent.

Bryant gave up the seat in January to become lieutenant governor after then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster rose to governor with Nikki Haley’s resignation to become United Nations ambassador.

Both Cash and Burdette had been the top two vote-getters in the April 11 GOP primary, but neither received the required majority needed to clinch the nomination.