Lancaster High School basketball player shot, killed at community center

Lancaster Police are investigating the killing of a high school basketball player who was shot outside a school community center Wednesday night.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said 17-year-old Allen Cooper, Jr., died from a single gunshot wound. A county school district spokesman later confirmed Cooper was a member of the Lancaster High School basketball team.

Police Chief Scott Grant told the Rock Hill Herald officers found Cooper’s body near the Barr Street Learning Center campus just after 9 p.m. At this time, police have not given a motive or identified any suspects in the shooting.

Barr Street is an adult education center located in northeast Lancaster. The Hope Hill community center is located next to the school.

The school district spokesman said Cooper had apparently been playing a basketball game before the shooting, but it was not connected with any sort of school activities.