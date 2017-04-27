After late night debate, SC Senate reaches breakthrough on road funding bill

After more than three years of trying, South Carolina senators on Wednesday approved a road funding deal that would raise the state’s gas tax.

Senators worked late into the night to hammer out a compromise that would bring some Republican holdouts to support the $800 million bill. The 33-10 vote sets up another necessary vote Thursday morning to send the package to the House.

“The Senate passed a bill tonight that will fix our roads, repair our broken (SC Department of Transportation) structure and do it in a way that is responsible to the S.C. taxpayer,” Senate Transportation Committee Chair Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, said in a statement.

Gov. Henry McMaster has threatened to veto any tax increase, but Wednesday’s vote would eclipse the two-thirds vote needed to override him.

The measure would gradually increase the state’s gas tax by two cents per year to an eventual 12 cents per-gallon increase by 2023. It would also additionally fund roadwork through various other vehicle fees. Senators were able to break a weekslong impasse by offering tax credits and agreeing to give the governor slightly more control of SCDOT.

To satisfy Republicans who wanted reform, senators agreed to give the governor a second at-large pick on the current eight-member transportation commission which approves road projects in South Carolina. While the governor chooses the other seven members from the state’s seven congressional districts, each of those picks must be approved by legislators. Senators agreed to grant the governor the power to remove any pick at-will, even those approved by senators.

The measure’s passage is still far from certain. House leaders on Wednesday signaled they were unhappy senators removed other reform language included in the bill which passed the House earlier this year. State Rep. Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, also criticized tax credits the Senate included for South Carolina drivers who save their receipts and claw back additional gas tax money they paid. Simrill argued the $150 million set aside by the Senate for tax credits would be roughly half of all additional gas tax money raised in the bill’s first year.

“Our pathway in which to come up with a bill is starting to wane,” he said prior to the Senate vote. However, House members were more optimistic once the Senate appeared to reach the final compromise.

But key differences still remain. The Senate version has a higher gas tax than the House (which approved a 10 cents per-gallon increase) and does not go as far in revamping how road funding decisions are made. House members, impatient with the Senate, voted Wednesday to tack their plan onto the budget in order to force the Senate’s hand.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, tried to filibuster the measure as the night wore on, but senators eventually ended his debate in a 26-15 vote.

Timing is crucial in the next two weeks before the regular session ends on May 11. Sometimes, legislators can still work on a bill past that date if the differences between a House and Senate proposal are being negotiated in joint conference committee.

Bill Dubensky contributed to this report