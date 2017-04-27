South Carolina Senate gives final approval to their roads bill

The state Senate Thursday approved its final version of a roads fix bill.

Supporter of the bill Sen. Gerald Malloy, R-Darlington, said the legislation is a start. “It’s not exactly what the DOT (Department of Transportation) said they needed to repair the roads. It’s a lot further than where we have been. So I will say it’s a first step,” said Malloy Thursday after the vote.

The measure passed on a third and final reading Thursday morning. Wednesday night the Senate voted 33-10 to pass the second reading of the roads bill.

Opponent of the legislation Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said it does not do enough to reform the way the South Carolina Department of Transportation conducts business and how it spends money on road projects. “Before you ask them to pay an additional $800 million a year in taxes we owe it to them to make sure that every single dollar they’re already paying that goes to roads and bridges is being spent in a way that is efficient, wise, beneficial, ” Davis said on the floor of the Senate Thursday morning.

The bill will now go to the House. House majority leader Rep. Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill said the two bills are not that far apart. “It has changes obviously. I wouldn’t say it’s drastically different when you start looking at lining up what the Senate has done and what the House has done,” Simrill said after the Senate vote Thursday.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will veto the measure when it reaches his desk. However the legislation passed by veto proof majorities in both houses of the legislature.