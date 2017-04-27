Tolling I-95 through South Carolina discussed

During the state Senate debate Wednesday on a roads funding bill, the idea was floated of tolling Interstate 95.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said I-95 needs major work like other roads in South Carolina. “If you have ridden at all on I-95, as soon as you get into either (Georgia or North Carolina) it’s a whole lot better there than here,” Hutto said Wednesday on the floor of the Senate.

Hutto said the tollbooths would be placed where they would collect the most money. “Is to put a toll the one place where people cannot get around I-95 which is the bridge at Santee,” said Hutto.

“We’ve done traffic studies on that bridge and many days upwards of 100,000 cars go across that bridge,” Hutto said.

He said that the state Department of Transportation would have to do a study on the possibility of tolling I-95 before anything can be done.

Legislators did not tack funding on to the road funding measure, believing tolls would discourage trucking and commercial traffic from using South Carolina roadways.