SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Deputies have arrested two people accused of shooting in the direction of two Berkeley Electric Cooperative line workers.

— SC House members moved to have the state take over the day-to-day operations of a Bamberg County technical college on the financial precipice.

— A friend of Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof began his own prison sentence.

— Former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, who resigned his Senate seat to become president of a conservative thinktank, may soon lose that position, as well.