Statehouse Roundup: Media outlets sue House GOP over investigation docs

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

All of South Carolina’s major newspapers and the Associated Press have filed a lawsuit against the state House Republican Caucus, seeking a judge’s order to force the legislative group to release records connected with an ongoing corruption investigation.

While the South Carolina House GOP itself is not under investigation, the news outlets are seeking records of payments made by the caucus to Richard Quinn & Associates or its affiliates. RQA was named in a money laundering indictment against State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, and is rumored to be the subject of an ongoing investigation by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

The lawsuit claims the House GOP is a public body under South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act since its members are all lawmakers and caucus staff are considered public employees eligible for state retirement benefits or the health plan.

In response to the lawsuit, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, provided a letter from the caucus attorney who argues the requests “are not appropriately directed” in how they seek the documents, but does not explain further.

Media outlets involved in the lawsuit include the Associated Press, The State newspaper, Charleston Post & Courier, Gannett Media (which owns the Greenville News and WLTX-TV), the South Carolina Press Association and the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

— The South Carolina Senate on Thursday approved its final version of a road funding bill, sending it back to the House. The measure passed on a third and final reading Thursday morning. The move came less than twelve hours after the Senate reached a compromise Wednesday night and cut off debate before approving the bill in a 33-10 vote. The total would be enough to overcome a threatened filibuster from Gov. Henry McMaster, who has said he opposes its proposed 12 cents per-gallon increase in the gas tax. The increase would be phased in by two cents per year until 2023.

— A state Senate committee forwarded a bill Thursday which would define anti-Semitism in South Carolina, although opponents said the proposal could restrict criticism of Israel and the country’s actions on the global stage. The Post and Courier reports five senators on a higher education subcommittee voted to advance the legislation to the full committee. With time running out and just two weeks remaining in this year’s session, the bill may not be taken up by the full committee until next year. Those in academia such as college students and professors feel the definition in the legislation is too general and could restrict dissent over any Israeli policies or actions.

— Governor Henry McMaster has joined 4 other governors in requesting disaster funding be included in a Continuing Resolution under consideration by Congress. McMaster hoped the additional funding would come through the Community Development Block Grant’s (CDBG) Disaster Recovery program. Altogether, the states requested about $3.6 billion. The letter was sent to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee leaders. Gov. McMaster’s offices says he has requested $220 million for housing needs related to recovery efforts from the historic flooding of 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

— A House subcommittee agreed earlier this week to advance a bill aimed at limiting cost overruns at nuclear and coal plants in South Carolina by more strictly regulating how utilities can seek rate increases. The Aiken Standard reports the House Utilities Subcommittee voted 5-1 in favor of a bill that revises the state’s Base Load Review Act, which currently makes it possible for public utilities to seek rate increases for facilities that aren’t yet built, such as two new nuclear reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Facility in Fairfield County. The project is over budget by at least $2.5 billion.