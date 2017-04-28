Strap manufacturer moving headquarters from Canada to Mauldin

A Canadian company which makes industrial straps is moving across the border into the Upstate.

Caristrap International announced Thursday it will relocate its global headquarters from Quebec to Mauldin. The company is moving into an existing building and hopes to be operational by this summer. Caristrap said it hopes to eventually bring 100 new jobs with it.

“We are very excited to undertake our U.S. expansion,” the company’s Operations Director Tony Bianco said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of the support and assistance extended to us by the state, county and city officials, and we look forward to integrating and contributing to the South Carolina community.”

Caristrap makes the straps used to hold cargo on train cars. It also makes buckles, tensioners and more.

Mauldin Mayor Dennis Raines said he expects many of the jobs will be hired locally. “A high tide floats all boats,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “So, as it’s good for us, it’s good for Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, the city of Greenville… all the surrounding region.”

Hiring for the new positions should begin mid-second quarter, according to the release.

According to the Commerce Department, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Set Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building renovations.