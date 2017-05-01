MOX injunction in Aiken County delayed again

An injunction that would have potentially ordered the removal of plutonium out of the Savannah River Site in Aiken County will have to wait until at least July.

The Aiken Standard reports a federal judge signed an extension giving all parties involved until July 31 to come up with a jointly developed statement that will be used to frame the order.

The previous deadline was April 21. District Judge Michelle Childs previously ruled the U.S. Department of Energy did not comply with an agreement to dispose of one metric ton of weapons grade plutonium by 2016.

Gov. Nikki Haley and the state of South Carolina sued in February 2016, saying the federal government defaulted on its obligations to dispose of plutonium at the former nuclear warheads facility. The state sought $1 million per day in penalty payments, which Judge Childs previously tossed from the lawsuit.

The Energy Department said the waste involved will evenutally be reprocessed into nuclear fuel once a Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel fabrication facility opens at the Savannah River Site. However, that project is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.