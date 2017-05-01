SC colleges among the least affordable for needy families, report finds

A recent study grades South Carolina’s public colleges among the most unaffordable in the country comparatively for the state’s lower-income residents.

The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS) released its state-by-state breakdown of the financial requirements needed for public colleges in each of the 50 states and examined how the cost would affect different family income levels.

The analysis noted a family making less than $30,000 would need to spend more than 104 percent of its annual income to cover the “net average price” (total of tuition, books, living, fees, etc., minus typical scholarships or other financial assistance) of attending a four-year college. Even a two-year technical school would still cost that same family 52 percent of its entire income.

However, the same report notes families would likely only be able to use “disposable income” to pay for college — meaning the actual cost would be roughly 242 percent of the family’s income.

“College prices alone don’t tell you whether they’re affordable for a given family,” TICAS vice president Debbie Cochrane said. “The net price of college may be lowest for the lowest income families, but a family living on $30,000 per year cannot realistically devote more than half of its income to college and still cover basic necessities.”

In fact, the group said any South Carolina family making $75,000 or less in income would need to spend roughly $2 out of every $5 earned to cover the cost of just one student in a four-year school.

Nationally the survey found the neediest families spent about 77 percent of their total income on average for the cost of an education at a four-year school and 50 percent at a two-year school.

The percentage of income for South Carolina’s poorest families was higher than their counterparts in other states (North Carolina’s net average price was 62 percent, while Georgia was 85 percent). The District of Columbia had the highest share for the lowest-income residents, with the report estimating a family who earns $30,000 or less would have to devote 146 percent of its income towards college. California had the lowest share at 55 percent of a poor family’s income.