SC Democrats choose former political operative as new chairman

South Carolina Democrats chose a longtime campaign manager to be their party’s next leader.

Trav Robertson won two-thirds of the delegates at the state party’s annual convention in Columbia on Saturday. Robertson defeated activist Susan Smith of Pawleys Island and Conway party total Cedric Blain-Spain in the vote with 66 percent of the total vote.

“I don’t have the words to express my gratitude for the support the Democrats of South Carolina have shown me,” Robertson said in a statement. “Together, we can build the South Carolina Democratic Party into a force to be reckoned with, capable of strong campaigns, cycle after cycle.

He replaces Jaime Harrison, the latest in a long line of South Carolina Democratic chairmen who have seen a reduction in Democratic legislators or elected officials statewide. Democrats hope Robertson can turn their fortunes around, noting his successful efforts to elect U.S. Rep. John Spratt, despite a GOP majority in the region and a 2010 close margin of defeat while managing the gubernatorial campaign of State Sen. Vincent Sheheen in what was a banner year for Republicans nationwide.

Harrison has been named Associate Chair and Counselor of the Democratic National Committee, where his responsibilities will include outreach to the Southern Caucus and developing a 50-State strategy and red state initiative.

Robertson was the campaign director for then-candidate Barack Obama during the 2008 general election in South Carolina. From 2011 until 2015, he led the Democratic Party of Oklahoma as executive director.