North Charleston officer expected to plead guilty in Walter Scott case

A former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot a man in the back as he ran from a traffic stop struggle is expected to plead guilty to one federal charge of excessive use of force Tuesday, according to numerous media outlets.

The Charleston Post & Courier first reported the plea agreement, citing the attorney for Michael Slager. The former officer is scheduled to appear in federal court around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in what appears to be a change of plea hearing.