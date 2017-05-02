North Charleston officer expected to plead guilty in Walter Scott case

A former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot a man in the back as he ran from a traffic stop struggle is expected to plead guilty to one federal charge of excessive use of force Tuesday, according to numerous media outlets.
The Charleston Post & Courier first reported the plea agreement, citing the attorney for Michael Slager. The former officer is scheduled to appear in federal court around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in what appears to be a change of plea hearing.
Excessive use of force is a felony punishable by a maximum of life in prison, although defendants who plead guilty rarely receive the maximum sentence. A source told the paper federal prosecutors plan to drop two other charges in exchange for the plea.
A jury last year was not able to reach a verdict in Slager’s state murder trial. The Post & Courier reported the state will also dismiss its case under the plea agreement.
Slager was charged after an April 2015 shooting, when he killed Walter Scott after Scott tried to flee from a traffic stop. Initially, Slager told fellow officers he shot Scott after the other man gained control of his Taser. However, investigators filed charges after a bystander revealed he had recorded the shooting on his cell phone. The footage did not show the entire struggle, but clearly showed Scott broke away from the officer and Slager fired eight times as Scott ran away until he fell to the ground.
The officer said he fired because he had feared for his life in the struggle. North Charleston Police terminated his contract after the shooting.