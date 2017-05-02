University of South Carolina education professor: Too many standardized tests not good

Some South Carolina school districts have started standardized testing this week.

University of South Carolina education professor Dr. James Kirylo told South Carolina Radio Network that too many standardized tests can have bad implications across the board. He prefers students take a single test every other year. “Garner from those tests that are given every two years what is happening in the states. We do not need the proliferation of testing right now,” said Kirylo.

He said too many standardized tests can have a wide-ranging negative impact. “On that one test on that one score and we place a value judgment on a child on teachers on schools on systems on states,” Kirylo said.

Standardized testing can be very fused he said. “We are using an assessment tool and then using it to evaluate and it very much narrows what happens in schools today,” said Kirylo.

A standardized test is any examination that’s administered and scored in a predetermined, standard manner. There are two major kinds of standardized tests: aptitude tests and achievement tests.