Voters to nominate candidates in race to replace Mulvaney

Voters in the north central part of South Carolina will decide Tuesday who they want representing them in Congress.

There are seven Republicans, three Democrats, and five third-party candidates running for the seat of former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who resigned in February to become the new White House budget director. Voters will choose their party’s nominee on Tuesday. If no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote, then the top two votegetters will meet again in a May 16 runoff. The special election itself will be on June 20.

On the Republican side, the candidates include former state GOP Chairman Chad Connelly, the number two officer in the state House Tommy Pope, former legislator Ralph Norman, State Guard commander Tom Mullikin, anti-Common Core activist Sheri Few, attorney Kris Wampler, and foreign aid worker Ray Craig.

Meanwhile, none of the Democratic candidates have prior political experience. Former Sumter financial adviser Archie Parnell has the backing of party leaders while veterans Les Murphy and Alexis Frank are outsiders. The third-party candidates include Bill Bledsoe, N. Cooper, Victor Kocher, David Kulma and Josh Thornton,

Connelly, Pope and Norman are seen as the favorites in the race, given their name recognition in the northern South Carolina district that leans conservative. However both Few and Mullikin have tried to position themselves as outsiders aligned with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Parnell is clearly the favorite among Democrats given his donations and support among party leaders. Democratic politicos are hoping for an anti-Trump backlash in one of the few truly competitive South Carolina congressional districts. However, Mulvaney won reelection in the district last year with 59 percent of the vote.

The Fifth Congressional District is centered around Rock Hill, but stretches from Cherokee County in the Upstate down south and east into Sumter and Lee counties.