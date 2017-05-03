New Clemson business school clears final hurdle

Clemson University has gotten the last step of approval it needs to build a new $87 million business school building.

The university received final approval from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority on Tuesday to build the new College of Business, which leaders hope will start the first phase of a broader campus expansion.

“This new home for our outstanding College of Business is a key component of the university’s ongoing efforts to provide the type of academic facilities necessary to keep Clemson among the very best public universities in the country,” Clemson President James Clements said in a release from the university.

The new five-story building will have dual-towers and will nearly double the space from the current business school. It slated to open early 2020.

The 170,000-square-foot project will be funded through the state, donations and debt. Clemson asked the state to raise $84 million by issuing bonds for the project.

LMN Architects of Seattle is designing the building in collaboration with the Greenville office of South Carolina-based LS3P, the architect of record. Construction is expected to commence late this fall with occupancy anticipated in 2020.

The building will replace Sirrine Hall, which will become temporary space for offices and classrooms dislocated by construction work.