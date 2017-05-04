Governor signs bill waiving hunting fees for terminally ill children

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed a bill that will provide free hunting and fishing licenses for terminally ill children.

“(The bill) waives the fees for hunting and fishing licenses for anyone under 21 who has been diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening disease or injury,” McMaster said at the signing ceremony Wednesday.

The young person would only be allowed to get the license if he or she is hunting with a nonprofit charitable organization specially focused on providing opportunities to hunt and fish for the terminally ill.

“It is a good bill. It expresses and reflects the hopes and dreams of the people of South Carolina and our willingness to be a good neighbor and help those who need help,” McMaster said. “Encourage them to do their very best with the talents that they have.”

Brad Jones of the Outdoor Dream Foundation, an organization that grants outdoor adventures to children who have been diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses said it was a great day for South Carolina. “We send kids all across North America on dream hunts, but there’s nothing like coming home and hunting here in South Carolina and teaching these kids to hunt and fish,” Jones said at the bill singing.

The Outdoor Dream Bill would not affect hunters who are entered in lotteries to receive one of the tags for wildlife, such as coastal black bears.