SC’s state horse to give birth in natural habitat for first time decades

For the first time in nearly four decades, South Carolina’s official state heritage horse will be born in its natural habitat on Daufuskie Island.

It only took a hurricane to make it happen.

Wild Marsh Tacky horses roamed Daufuskie island in the 1950s and 1960s. The wild horse made good hunting steed though and were eventually removed from the island to private pastures on the mainland by 1980, said Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society founder Erica Viet.

Viet made it her mission to repopulate Daufuskie with its native horse, bringing four Marsh Tackies back to their natural home on the island in 2015. But she thought her dream to repopulate the island was in jeopardy when former Governor Nikki Haley ordered Daufuskie evacuated before Hurricane Matthew approached last year. When plans to evacuate the horses in a borrowed trailer fell through days before storm, Erica and her husband Tony realized they would have to stay on the island with the horses.

“I use the analogy that these horses are my children,” said Viet on her decision to stay. “Like, these horses are my children.”

Normally, Viet said she keeps her three mares separate from her male colt. But during the hurricane, the horses’ sleeping arrangements were altered and all stayed in the same pen.

While Viet rebuilt their barn after the storm, she joked her male horse Lucero “was busy.”

“He took advantage of the opportunity with the ladies, we should have the very first Marsh Tacky foal to be born on Daufuskie in nearly four decades.”

Her two-year-old colt will be a father to two foals from different mothers later this summer.

“We are expecting in, we think it is a range of around two months expectation for the first foal to be born and about four months out from now for the second,” said Viet.

“The horse is about so much more than meets the eye,” said Viet. “It’s the history and the culture and heritage that it represents for Daufuskie Island and all of South Carolina it belongs to all of us and should be celebrated by everyone.”

The Marsh Tacky is not has prevalent as it used to be in South Carolina. Only around 400 of the horses remain in the United States and are considered a threatened species. To help preserve horse’s population, Gov. Mark Sanford named the Carolina Marsh Tacky the state’s official Heritage Horse in 2010.