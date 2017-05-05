SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Laurens County deputies say they’re still searching for an armed suspect they say shot and injured an employee at a Fountain Inn plant.

— A National Weather Service survey team has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Orangeburg County late Thursday night.

— Suspicious phone calls led Charleston County deputies to a body in western Charleston County.

— An online petition at SC State University is calling for a different graduation speaker than Governor Henry McMaster.