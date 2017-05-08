South Carolina Radio Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / SC Highway Patrol write over 1,500 tickets and warnings to aggressive drivers in Horry County

SC Highway Patrol write over 1,500 tickets and warnings to aggressive drivers in Horry County

By

Last month, the South Carolina Highway Patrol issued more than 1,500 tickets and warnings to aggressive drivers along just two Horry County roads over a three-day period.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports the tickets and warnings were issued as part of the state Department o Public Safety’s three-day “Stop Aggressive Driving” campaign, which ran from April 27-29 and focused U.S. Highways 501 and 1.

Troopers reported they wrote 793 tickets and issued 726 warnings for violations ranging from driving under suspension to speeding, not wearing a seat belt, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driver license and vehicle license violations.

The newspaper reports troopers also tallied 12 drug violations and 27 DUI arrests.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page