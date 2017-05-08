SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State senators at this hour are debating a road funding bill that would increase the state’s gas tax by an eventual 12 cents per-gallon.

— Gov. McMaster signed into law today legislation that broadens the definition of who can sign for a foster child to get a driver’s license.

— The FBI and SLED are working together to find an 8-year-old Bennettsville girl who went missing after her mother was found dead.*

— State Park officials hope to finally reopen a coastal park damaged by Hurricane Matthew in time for Memorial Day.