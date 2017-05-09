SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the noon newscast:

— A bill that increases South Carolina’s gas taxes for the first time in 30 years is headed to the governor.

— A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court this morning to killing a Forest Acres police officer at a mall.

— State House panel aiming to curb the growing opioid abuse in South Carolina holds its first meeting.

— A new marker in York County is the first in the state to explicitly mention the Ku Klux Klan and its actions.