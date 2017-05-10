SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— South Carolinians will soon have to pay higher gas taxes in an effort to raise more money for roadwork.

— Westinghouse Electric says it will make changes at a nuclear fuel plant outside Columbia to improve safety after a near-accident last year.

— A former Florence County farmer and legislator who served for a single term in Congress has died at age 96.

— Court records show a judge ordered a woman to be evicted from a Mount Pleasant home shortly before she murdered a man there this week.