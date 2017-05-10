Westinghouse installs new safety equipment at its Columbia plant

Westinghouse Electric officials said this week they have established new safety measures after being cited for a potentially dangerous buildups of uranium at the company’s nuclear fuel plant in Columbia.

According to The State newspaper company officials apologized at a public hearing Tuesday for a gap in safety requirements at the plant

Westinghouse said it voluntarily shut the plant down in August after amounts of uranium considered above-normal had accumulated on an air scrubber at the facility. While the scrubbers are designed to have some amount of uranium as a result of cleaning the air, NRC inspectors had considered the find “excessive” and worried could have caused an explosion.

The company said it has made enhancements to its air pollution control system, implemented more stringent inspection measures, improved training programs and has reminded its roughly 1,000 employees to report any safety concerns they may have.

The newspaper reports that plant has had a list of safety violations during the past 20 years with the uranium buildup last year as the latest. The Westinghouse factory is one of a very few in the U.S. that make fuel for commercial nuclear power plants.