Riverbanks Zoo mourning the loss of its first infant gorilla

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is mourning the loss of the zoo’s first infant gorilla on Thursday morning.

The Columbia-based zoo said in a release that the infant was born in the breech position (backside first), likely causing it to suffocate.

It had been the first pregnancy for 11-year-old Macy, one of the Zoo’s three female western lowland gorillas. The zoo said that Macy throughout her pregnancy did everything exactly as she should.

Everything was progressing as expected, however the zoo said that with any pregnancy there can be unforeseen complications. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, there is an 80 percent survival rate of infants born to first-time gorilla mothers.

The zoo said Macy appears to be doing well after the birth and they will continue to monitor her behavior.